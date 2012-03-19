Backer says Ariz. birth control bill to be changed

PHOENIX (AP) -- Supporters of an Arizona legislative bill on health plan coverage for contraception plan to change it to provide reassurances that employers won't get information about workers' private health care information.



Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod says supporters will prepare an amendment to change the bill when it is considered by the full Senate.



Under the bill, employers with religious or moral objections could decline to provide employees with coverage for birth control drugs being used to avoid pregnancy.



Coverage to use the drugs for other medical purposes still would be provided through a reimbursement process. Critics say employers could require workers to disclose personal medical circumstances.



Herrod disputes that, but a health law expert says employees can make workers waive privacy rights to get reimbursements.

