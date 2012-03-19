Is the New iPad worth it?

PHOENIX -- The new iPad is out and while some people are flocking to stores to buy it, others -- especially those who already have an iPad 2 -- are wondering if it's really worth it.

Ken Colburn of Data Doctors (@TheDataDoc) ran down the pros and cons for 3TV's Scott Pasmore.

One of the most touted featured of the new iPad is the "stunning Retina display."

"According to the Apple website, "The Retina display … makes everything look crisper and more lifelike. … Colors are more vibrant. Photos and videos are rich with detail. … It's the best mobile display ever."

Armed with an iPad 2 and a new iPad displaying the same picture, Colburn went around the 3TV newsroom and asked people which one was the Retina display. Four people picked the iPad 2. Two chose the new iPad. Basically, nobody in this very informal poll could tell the difference.

"The future of this device is that new apps are actually going to allow you to do a lot more with the Retina display," Colburn explained. "The apps aren't out there yet, so you're kind of buying into the future."

There are some other improvements in the third-generation iPad that warrant consideration.

At 5 MP, the camera on the new iPad is significantly better. "The front-facing camera for Facetime is exactly the same," Colburn said.

Not only can you use the new iPad on a 4G LTE network if you're willing to take on another data plan with either Verizon or AT&T, the processor is good for gaming.

"If you're a hard-core gamer and you really like that type of activity, that might be another reason to buy this," Colburn said. Bottom line, according to Colburn, who stifled an exaggerated yawn, is new users might want to consider the new iPad while those who have an iPad 2 might want to sit tight for a bit.

"I don't care about the camera. I don't care about 4G," Colburn said. "The display? It turns out it's really not much better for the stuff that's out there now."

The new iPad starts at $499. The iPad 2 is still available from Apple, but only in the 16GB model. With the size of many apps these days, that amount of space might not take you far.

For more information, visit http://www.datadoctors.com/help/columns/21866-The-yawn-New-iPad-vs-iPad-2/.