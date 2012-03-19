Court hearing for teen suspect in Peoria smoke-shop murders

PHOENIX -- A 15-year-old boy believed to be responsible for a shooting at a Peoria smoke shop that left two people dead and a third wounded had a hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court Monday morning.

Tyson Langley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, burglary, 2 counts of armed robbery, theft of means, and two counts of kidnapping after he allegedly shot 3 people in a smoke shop, killing two of them during an alleged robbery.

At the hearing, Langley gave his name and date of birth when asked to do so by the judge. That was all he said.

The judge addressed some procedural matters with Langley's attorney and the prosecutor before setting a date of April 19 for another hearing before Judge Bruce Cohen.

The judge said Langley is required to appear at that hearing.

The shooting happened on January 17, 2012 at The Euphorium Emporium smoke shop near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road.

Numerous family members, including brothers and sisters of one of the murder victims, Melinda Bowen, attended Monday's hearing.

Bowen, 38, and Kenneth Matlock, 60, died at the scene.

Robert Troutman, 51, of Peoria, ran out of the store after being shot. He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound to the hip. The shop's owner, Brent Brown, 54, of Peoria, was also in the store at the time of the shooting but managed to run out and was not injured.





