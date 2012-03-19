Naked homeowner grapples with shirtless armed robber in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- A would-be burglar is in jail after stealing one homeowner's gun and waking him up in the middle of the night.

Police say Ivan Sanchez, 18, slipped through an unlocked sliding glass door of a Surprise home near Loop 303 and Greenway Road at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

"Came into my son's room, grabbed a black bag and commenced to packing whatever he could find that was worth money," homeowner David Jennings said.

Sanchez allegedly grabbed video games and a lock box with some money in it as Jennings' son slept just inches away.

Police said Sanchez then grabbed a loaded gun, usually hidden away, from Jennings' nightstand and pointed it at him.

"He pointed it right up at my head, I was on my stomach looking at him 'What are you doing? Who are you? Oh, that's a gun,'" Jennings said.

"He just kept saying, 'Don't move, don't move, don't move," said Jennifer Jennings, David's wife.

But instinct set in.

Jennings, who has some experience with mixed martial arts, said he jumped up and managed to take the shirtless Sanchez down.

In the meantime, Jennifer grabbed their three kids and another child that was there for a sleepover, and headed downstairs to safety, and call 911.

Police arrived in a few minutes to find the men upstairs. It was an interesting sight.

"I was butt naked," Jennings said -- with a completely straight face.

Sanchez was arrested and taken to jail on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and first-degree burglary.

As for the family, they say they'll do things differently in the future, including keeping the back door locked and the gun put away.

"You have a gun to protect your family, you never think that the person you're trying to protect your family from gets it and points it at you," Jennings said.

He has a warning for other gun owners.

"Don't get in the comfort zone. 'Oh I gotta gun, nobody is going to come here, I'll shoot them if they do.' Look what happened. I had one and it was in my face instead of the other way around."