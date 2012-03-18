Shoplifting suspect shot by police in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Police were on the scene of an officer involved shooting outside of a Kohl's department store at 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday night.

No officers were injured.

Police say they were called out to help a security guard handle a suspected shoplifter.

When the suspect tried getting into his getaway SUV police say he began fighting for an officer's gun. That's when one shot was fired.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital for one gunshot wound. Police did not release any details about his condition.

It appears the accused shoplifter had an accomplice; a female was driving the SUV. She was taken into custody for questioning.

A woman who lives in the area said she was riding her bike when she heard a lot of sirens and drove to the scene to see what was going on.

"Saw the helicopter fly overhead. It was scary so hopped in the car to see what was going on saw all these lights flashing. Weren't sure what was going on then we heard someone had been shot by police," said Kerri Maitlen.

