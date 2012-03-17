Missouri man facing murder charges in Ariz. case

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) -- Prescott Valley police say a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Missouri man in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned home.

Sgt. Brandon Bonney says 28-year-old Kenneth Wayne Thompson of Doniphan has been booked into the Coconino County jail on counts of homicide, burglary, possession of a firearm and destruction of evidence.

Police spotted what may have been blood on Thompson's clothing and there was evidence his vehicle that put him in the Prescott Valley area on Friday.

Police say he also has ties to the people known to live at the home where the fire occurred.

Police have yet to identify the two bodies found in the burned home. They were found Friday afternoon after firefighters extinguished the flames.