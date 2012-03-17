Winter storm pushing into Arizona

3TV reporter Mike Watkiss and 3TV photographer Jeremy Bermudez heading north on Interstate 17 Saturday night to report from the high country on the winter storm rolling into Arizona this weekend. By Mike Gertzman

3TV reporter Mike Watkiss and 3TV photographer Jeremy Bermudez heading north on Interstate 17 Saturday night to report from the high country on the winter storm rolling into Arizona this weekend. By Mike Gertzman

The promised storm rolling in over the San Francisco Peaks, Flagstaff, on March 17, 2012. Promising to be the biggest snow maker of 2012. By Mike Gertzman

The promised storm rolling in over the San Francisco Peaks, Flagstaff, on March 17, 2012. Promising to be the biggest snow maker of 2012. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- The wind is blowing and the temperature is dropping as people around Arizona wait for a late winter storm to roll into the state.

A winter storm warning is posted for much of northern Arizona beginning Saturday night and running through Monday afternoon above 4500 feet.

Forecast models indicate we could see between 10-20" of snow above the 7,000 foot level of elevation. At lower elevations, snowfall could total 4-8" by Monday.In the Valley, we're expecting our first "official" measurable rain in the Valley since December 18th. That's the last time rain was recorded at Sky Harbor airport. Yes, we've had showers around a few times over the past couple of months, but nothing at the airport. Even in Phoenix, three months without rain in the middle of winter is an extended spell.

Forecast maps tell us to expect about 1/2" of rain at most Valley locations, though some folks could get more. Most of that rain is expected to fall Sunday morning.It's going to be much colder as well. Friday's high was 87 in Phoenix. Sunday's high will be only 57!



Get the latest forecast for your neighborhood

Arizona Department of Public Safety: Major winter storm to impact travel this weekend