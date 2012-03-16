Bullets and broken glass fly in brazen robbery caught on video

PHOENIX -- "He's anything but a rookie, he's a seasoned criminal," That assessment today from Phoenix Police Sgt. Darren Burch of a young man who has the starring role in a dramatic and just-released surveillance tape.

The tape was recorded at the AM-PM convenience store on the corner of 43rd and Northern avenues at about 3:30 a.m. on December 31.

It shows bullets flying and glass shattering.

"Anatomy of a criminal," Sgt. Burch says as he watches the tape. "He's very fast, very efficient and equally dangerous, shooting right through the door."

Indeed the video first shows a shot looking from inside the store out the locked glass doors into the dark parking lot.

A young white man probably in his 20's is then seen pacing just outside the chained-up glass doors.

Suddenly he produces a hand gun and fires three shots through the glass.

He then kicks a hole through the shattered door, slips through, dives over the counter, grabs a handgun hidden beneath and the slips back out through the broken glass before a store clerk can make it to the door.

The dramatic sequence all caught on tape and Silent Witness now offering a reward for the young man's capture.

He is described as a white male, 20 to 29, 5' 9", medium build and wearing a large crucifix.

Sgt. Burch says he may have been traveling with a woman in a red four door sedan.