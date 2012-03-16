Glendale woman finds husband and young sons dead

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Glendale police officials have released the name of the man who was found dead along with his two young sons inside their home in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say it appears Carlos Iriarte, 30, killed the boys, one 3 years old and the other 11 months old, and then killed himself.

Glendale police officer Tracey Breeden said dispatchers received a frantic 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday from the mother and wife of the deceased after she arrived home from work and found the bodies.

All three bodies were found in close proximity within the home which is located on the 8700 block of West Morton Avenue.

Investigators said that the injuries observed at the scene are consistent with the use of a firearm. Absolute cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, but investigators said they are not looking for any suspects.

Neighbors were shocked and saddened to learn of what had happened.

"It's unbelievable, I don't know what to say, I pray for the family and I hope they're in a better place," said one neighbor who lives nearby.

Police are still investigating what led up to the tragedy.