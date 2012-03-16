Phoenix woman sentenced in cab driver's death

PHOENIX (AP) -- A Phoenix woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the shooting death of a cab driver in 2010.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 35-year-old Corletha Sherie Davis was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder.

She was arrested in the killing of 37-year-old Brian Mann.

Authorities say Mann picked up Davis at a convenience store in Phoenix on Nov. 22, 2010.

Witnesses told police they saw the cab driver open the driver's side door and then fall out of the taxi with a gunshot wound to the neck. They say a woman exited the cab and walked into a nearby apartment complex.

After Davis' arrest, police searched her apartment and say they found clothing that witnesses claim the shooter was wearing along with a weapon.