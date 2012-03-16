Whisenhunt: 'Acquiring Manning is no longer an option'

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals will pay quarterback Kevin Kolb his $7 million roster bonus, effectively ending their pursuit of free agent Peyton Manning.

Kolb was due the money if he remained on the roster past a 4 p.m. EDT Friday deadline. That time came and went with no change of Kolb's status with the team.

In a press release from the Arizona Cardinals today head coach Ken Whisenhunt stated, "acquiring Peyton Manning is no longer an option for us."

Manning came to Arizona and spent nearly 6 1/2 hours at the team's facility on Sunday, but the team's chances faded as the week progressed, with Tennessee joining Denver and San Francisco in the competition.

People familiar with the negotiations report that Peyton Manning has ruled out the Miami Dolphins, has worked out for San Francisco and is spending time this afternoon working out for the Denver Broncos.

The people involved told the Associated Press that Manning worked out at Duke for 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday and that another session is taking place today on the Duke campus for Denver.

The NFL's only four-time MVP was released by Indianapolis on Wednesday. The Colts balked at paying a $28 million bonus to a quarterback who is rehabbing from a series of operations on his neck.