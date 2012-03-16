Animals from hoarding case up for Adoption Saturday

FLORENCE, Ariz. -- Dogs and cats that were rescued in a hoarding case in Hidden Valley last month will be put up for adoption in a special event this Saturday.

Pet Club Maricopa, located at 21145 North John Wayne Parkway, will host the adoption event from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 17.

“These animals came from some very horrible conditions,” said Animal Care and Control Director Kaye Dickson. “When we found them, the dogs were without food and clean water. More than 100 animals came from that case. We are fortunate that many of them are going to be adoptable.”

The dogs and cats will be up for adoption at a reduced rate thanks to a donation from Petsmart Charities. Dogs will be priced at $70.00 and cats at $40.00.

The animals have already been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Most of the dogs are believed to be four years old or younger. They’re about knee high to an average adult with medium multi-colored fur.

“We encourage anyone looking for a new member of the family to come on over to the Pet Club on Saturday. We’re hoping that people reward these dogs with a second chance at a happy life,” Dickson said.

Pet Club Maricopa

221145 North John Wayne Parkway

Maricopa, AZ. 85239

(520) 568-9900