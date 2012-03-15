Man convicted of murder in fake gift card case

PHOENIX -- A Maricopa County Superior Court jury has reached a guilty verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing a Phoenix woman in November 2010.

Cesar Chacon, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

At the time of his arrest, police said they suspected Chacon killed Mary Steyer, 30, over a dispute involving a fraudulent gift card.

Steyer's body was discovered in an alley behind a convenience store near 20th Street and Thomas Road. She had been shot to death.

Neighbors did report hearing gunshots in the area.

Investigators said the murder appears to be related to a gift card scam.

Sgt. Trent Crump of the Phoenix Police Department said Chacon told detectives he had purchased a gift card from Steyer. He claimed the card she sold him was a fake.

Chacon is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.