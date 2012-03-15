Arizona gasoline prices climb for 11th week in row

PHOENIX (AP) -- Gasoline prices in Arizona are higher at the pumps for the 11th consecutive week and are flirting with the $4 per gallon mark.

Officials with the American Automobile Association Arizona said Thursday that the average price around the state for unleaded regular gasoline is $3.86 a gallon at the pumps. That's up by more than 4 cents from last week.

Arizona's average price has increased by 41 cents since last month.

This week's national average is $3.82 per gallon, an increase of more than 6 cents from last week.

Tucson has the lowest average gasoline price in Arizona at $3.69 a gallon while Scottsdale has the highest at $3.95.

Wyoming has the lowest average gas prices in the continental U.S. at $3.37 a gallon with California having the highest at $4.36 a gallon.