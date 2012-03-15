HOTLINE: Friday, March 16

Natural Allergy Remedies

Rejuvena Health and Aesthetics is located at 9977 N 95th Street, Suite 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. For more information, call (480) 551-9000 or visit www.werejuvenate.com.



Chris Shivers, Professional Bull Rider

The Professional Bull Riders Glendale Invitational presented by Cooper Tires takes place March 17 & 18 at JOBING.com. Tickets can be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com or at the Jobing.com arena box office.

Brides Pub Crawl

The Brides of March Pub Crawl takes place tomorrow. The brides meet at Tempe Beach Park and go to six bars along the light rail, ending with a reception. For details, visit www.azcacophony.org.

Home Depot – Fresh herb spice rack

You can find Debbie Hernandez at the Home Depot located at Arrowhead, off the Loop 101 & 59th Ave. For more information visit www.homedepot.com.



AZ Highways - Best Restaurants

The April issue of Arizona Higways magazine features the “Best Restaurants of 2012”. Subscribe at: <http://www.arizonahighways.com (can subscribe for hard copy or digital format) or pick up the latest issue on newsstands.