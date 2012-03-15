Man who attacked 90-year-old man pleads guilty

PHOENIX (AP) -- A young man arrested in the death of 90-year-old man who was attacked after withdrawing cash from a bank has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in a plea deal.

Eduardo Pimentel entered his plea in Maricopa County Superior Court on Thursday. The 22-year-old will be sentenced on April 17.

Police say Seymour Sendrow and his wife, Pearl, went to get cash to give their care-home employees as a Christmas bonus in December 2010.

As the couple left with the bonus money, a man grabbed the cash and Sendrow was thrown to the ground. He suffered a severe concussion and a broken hip and died in February 2011.

Police arrested Pimentel after a three-month investigation. He was charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree murder and 2 counts of misconduct involving weapons.