Free agent OG Jake Scott visits Cardinals

PHOENIX (AP) -- Offensive guard Jake Scott has made the Arizona Cardinals the first team to visit as a free agent.

Scott met with Cardinals officials and coaches on Wednesday as the team waits for Peyton Manning to decide his destination.

Scott, if he signed with Arizona, would replace Rex Hadnot at right guard, with Hadnot becoming a backup at several offensive line positions.

Scott was a teammate of Manning's on Indianapolis' Super Bowl championship team in the 2006 season. He started the past four seasons for the Tennessee Titans.

Two other offensive linemen, tackle Demetrius Bell and Adam Snyder, visited the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Snyder can play guard and tackle.