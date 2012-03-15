Bucknell beats Arizona 65-54 in NIT opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Mike Muscala had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Bucknell to a 65-54 win over Arizona on Wednesday night in the opening round of the NIT.

Joe Willman had 15 points and Bryson Johnson added 14 for Bucknell (25-9), which dominated from the opening tip.

Bucknell held Arizona in check, leading by as many as 13 in the first half. The Wildcats briefly took at two-point lead in the second half, but Bucknell held Arizona to 35 percent shooting for the game.

Solomon Hill led the Wildcats (23-12) with 17 points and nine rebounds, and senior Jesse Perry added 14 points.