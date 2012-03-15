Dad delivers baby alongside Loop 101 freeway in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- An Anthem couple welcomed their new baby alongside Loop 101 in North Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Alayna Robbins said she went into labor at about 10:30 Wednesday night, but her contractions were about 10 minutes apart so she didn't want to wake her husband, Michael, right away.

Michael actually woke up as her contractions got closer together, but decided to take a shower, with Alayna's permission, before heading off to the hospital.

The couple was en route to the hospital at about 4 a.m. when Alayna, whose contractions progressed quickly, realized the baby wasn't going to wait.

Knowing they were never going to get to the hospital in time, the couple pulled over near Seventh Avenue and called 911.

Baby Bennett, however, was ready to make his grand entrance into the world and he wasn't waiting for anyone. With help from the 911 dispatcher, Michael had to deliver his baby son.

Michael told 3TV's Gibby Parra that his history playing football served him well when he delivered his son.

"He said baby Bennett just popped out and he made a great catch," Parra reported.

"Football hands from my quarterback days,: Michael said. "I caught the baby, cleaned him up and he started squeaking a little bit."

"He didn't cry at all," Alayna said. "We tried to stimulate him and he just stared at us."

The ambulance arrived about five minutes later.

"When we arrived on scene, mother and child were sitting in the front seat," said Todd Mazon, one of the firefighters who responded to the couple's 911 call. "They had already delivered the baby."

Both mom and baby Bennett were doing fine.

"Everybody was pretty calm. I don't think this was their first child," Mazon continued. "Dad was kind of runnin' around, but he was pretty calm, as well. Mom knew what to do. It was pretty straightforward."

The Robbinses confirmed that Bennett is child number five, and Alayna says he's the last.

Paramedics took Alayna and Bennett to Arrowhead Hospital.

Alayna said she was looking at her Facebook news feed after getting settled at the hospital and saw the story, realizing belatedly that it was about her and her newborn.

"I had literally told my doctor, 'I live in Anthem. I do not want an I-17 baby,'" Alayna said with a laugh.

She got a 101 baby instead.

Despite the rough morning, the Robbins family and its newest addition are doing great.