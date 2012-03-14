Hiker dies on Piestewa Peak; 3 others rescued in separate incidents

PHOENIX -- Hikers called 911 from Piestewa Peak Wednesday afternoon after watching a 55-year-old man collapse on the trail.



A nurse and EMT who happened to be on the mountain performed CPR, but the victim had no pulse and was not breathing. Phoenix Fire Department rescuers began CPR again when they arrived, but could not revive the man. His identity has not been released.



Rescuers were called to help another woman down Piestewa earlier in the day.



In Scottsdale, fire fighters were called to two more rescues Wednesday afternoon.



A 70-year-old woman fell and broke her hip on Thompson Peak. Firefighters wheeled her down to the base and brought her to the hospital, where she was in stable condition.



An 84-year-old man ran out of water, became dehydrated, and needed to be rescued on Pinnacle Peak in the Troon area.



"The gentleman was from out of town," said Scottsdale Fire Capt. Gary Burns. "He's a Canadian man, who was overcome by the dryness and heat today."



"Even though it's only 80, people can still become dehydrated on these hikes," Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Walker explained.



The fire departments report swarms of visitors in the Valley for spring break or baseball spring training on the trails this week.