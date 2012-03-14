Man flags down, shoots 2 drivers in Phoenix; suspect on the loose

PHOENIX -- Police are searching for the gunman in a bizarre shooting that put two people in the hospital early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the area of 16th Street and Broadway Road in South Phoenix.

According to police, the gunman was on the side of the street, apparently trying to flag down passing cars. When two separate drivers did not stop for him, the man shot them.

The shootings happened just a few minutes apart.

One of the victims was hit in the shoulder. He drove to a nearby Circle K where he stopped for help. The other victim was hit in the forearm. Both are expected to recover.

Police say it's often best to let the officers handle situations in which somebody might appear to need help.

"We always caution people. If you're uncomfortable with the situation, don't stop in the roadway," said Lt. Matt Giordino of the Phoenix Police Department. "Drive around them. Go to a near location and call the police and then we can go check out someone who's in the roadway instead of stopping to offer assistance yourself."

The shooter remains on the loose.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.