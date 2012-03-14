Cardinals release OT Brown in salary cap move

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- The Arizona Cardinals have released starting left tackle Levi Brown in a salary cap move.

Brown, who started 75 games in five seasons with Arizona, has a contract that would have counted nearly $17 million against the team’s cap for the coming season. The move was expected regardless of whether the Cardinals are able to lure quarterback Peyton Manning. However, with Brandon Keith a free agent, the team is without both of its starting tackles from last year.

Arizona made Brown the fifth overall player taken in the 2007, selecting the Penn State lineman ahead of running back Adrian Peterson.

The Cardinals could be willing to bring Brown back with a new, smaller contract.