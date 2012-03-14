Polygamous town target of Arizona lawmakers

COLORADO CITY, Ariz. -- The police force from the polygamous town of Colorado City, Ariz. was the focus of a group of Arizona lawmakers Tuesday.

The House Government Committee heard testimony about Senate Bill 1433, a measure backed by Attorney General Tom Horn that would basically do away with the office of the Colorado City's Town Marshal.

Since taking office, Horn said he has made the alleged crimes associated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS Church) community "a top priority."

"I assembled a task force," Horn said, and their first recommendation was "decertify the police."

Critics have long charged that the cops in Colorado City, all of whom are faithful followers of polygamous prophet Warren Jeff's, uphold Jeffs' directives at the expense of the law. SB 1433 has strong opposition from a large police union and from Colorado City cops.

Sgt. Heleman Barlow spoke against the bill Tuesday, saying Jeffs does not control the department.

A vote on SB 1433 is expected Thursday.