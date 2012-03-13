Peyton Manning: 3TVs Adam Archuletas Crystal Ball

@timring3tv

PHOENIX-- NFL quarterback Peyton Manning -- where is he going and who is he bringing with him?

Over the past four days speculative answers to both of those questions haven’t been hard to find.

“Cap space” has been a popular term tossed around and used as some sort of presumptive bargaining chip dangled as a carrot in front of Manning’s face.

“The Broncos have more cap space!” the Denver media exclaimed. “Peyton Manning will want to bring his former Colts teammates like Reggie Wayne and Pierre Garcon with him and the Cardinals can’t do that!"

Never let the facts get in the way of a good story.

Sunday night on 3TV’s Sports Show, NFL Analyst Adam Archuleta squashed such pedestrian, mainstream conjecture.

“You’re making a huge assumption that all those guys want Peyton Manning acting as their agent doing the negotiations.” Archuleta said.

Leave it to a former player to set the media straight. Forty-eight hours after Archuleta’s comments, Reggie Wayne said publically he’s not waiting for Peyton Manning to make a decision.

Late Tuesday, Wayne re-signed a 3-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. Earlier Tuesday Garcon ushered in the free agency period by signing a contract with the Washington Redskins, all this while Peyton Manning continues to contemplate his future.

Lessons learned here – keep an open mind when the "experts" try and tell you what Peyton Manning is saying, thinking and more importantly demanding.

To paraphrase former Colts Coach Jim Mora, “They don’t know. They think they know. But they just - don’t - know.”