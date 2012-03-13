Photos: College students flocking to Mexico for spring break

After staying away for the past few years college students are flocking to Mexico again for Spring Break. Cancun is by far the top foreign destination. By Mike Gertzman

After staying away for the past few years college students are flocking to Mexico again for Spring Break. Cancun is by far the top foreign destination. By Mike Gertzman

After staying away for the past few years college students are flocking to Mexico again for Spring Break. Cancun is by far the top foreign destination. By Mike Gertzman

After staying away for the past few years college students are flocking to Mexico again for Spring Break. Cancun is by far the top foreign destination. By Mike Gertzman

After staying away for the past few years college students are flocking to Mexico again for Spring Break. Cancun is by far the top foreign destination. By Mike Gertzman

Cancan -- After staying away for the past few years college students are flocking to Mexico again for Spring Break 2012.

Cancun is by far the top foreign destination. The resort had seen a decline in visitors as fears about traveling to Mexico grew.

But this year thousands of students are in Cancun enjoying the beach and of course lots of beer.

The students we talked to have no fears about spending Spring Break in Mexico.

"We can take care of ourselves we're not worried." said student Doug Butler.

Others feel safe because they picked the top tourist spot.

This is the peak of Spring Break and the party is in full swing. After slipping the past couple of years, tour operators say Cancun has made comeback in a big way.

That's according to Student City the largest spring break travel agency in the U.S.

Even so we had trouble finding students from schools in the southwest including Texas where the DPS issued a Mexico travel warning.

While some stay away plenty of others have joined the crowd in Cancun.

While Cancun is attracting a lot of students this spring break, both Acapulco and Puerto Vallarta have seen a sharp decline in visitors this year.

