Investigators hope reward generates new leads in bank robbery

PHOENIX -- More than two months after a man robbed a bank in downtown Phoenix in broad daylight, police need new leads and Silent Witness is offering a reward to get them.

According to police, the suspect walked into the U.S. Bank at 101 N. First Avenue at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, just a few days before Christmas.

The teller complied when the suspect approached and demanded cash. It's not clear if he had a weapon or threatened the teller in any manner, but no injuries were reported.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen heading east on Monroe Street, which is just north of the bank.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 40s, between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He had gray stubble. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, gray sweatpants and a black beanie with wide yellow stripes.

Silent Witness on Tuesday released two surveillance photos of the man in the hope that somebody might be able to identify him. A reward of up to $1,000 is on the table for information leading to his arrest or indictment.

If you know who he is or have any information about what happened that afternoon, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You also may submit an anonymous tip online at SilentWitness.org.