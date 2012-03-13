Reward offered for man who robbed cab driver at knifepoint

PHOENIX -- Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who held a knife to a cab driver's throat and robbed him last month.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. According to police, the suspect flagged down a taxi at the ampm store at 12th Street and Northern Avenue. He asked the cabbie to take him to 30th and Oak streets, which is about eight miles away -- a drive of less than 15 minutes.

When they arrived, the suspect, who was in the back, reached over the seat, held a knife to the driver's neck while demanding money and the driver's cell phone.

Once he had what he wanted, the suspect got out of the cab and ran away, leaving the driver shaken but unhurt.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old. He's between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 160-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt with the words "South Pole" on the front (see photos) and long shorts.

Silent Witness released surveillance video of the man and is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest or indictment.

If you know who he is or have any information about what happened that morning, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You also may submit an anonymous tip online at SilentWitness.org.