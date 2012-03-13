Ariz. legislator says he'll fight ethics complaint

PHOENIX (AP) -- State Rep. Daniel Patterson (D, District 29) says he will vigorously contest a legislative ethics complaint stemming from domestic violence allegations but that he needs a reasonable amount of time to respond.

Patterson says in a letter to the Ethics Committee's chairman that he's confident his name will be cleared.

He says he needs 30 days to respond to the complaint. He says he would need an additional 45 days if the committee then decides to proceed with hearings or further investigation.

Fellow Democratic representatives filed the complaint against Patterson after his ex-girlfriend obtained an order of protection against him.

Patterson subsequently was charged with four misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

Patterson has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in the court case.

The Ethics Committee holds its first meeting on the complaint Tuesday.