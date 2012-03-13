Duncan's 2 RBI help Indians beat Diamondbacks 3-2

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Shelley Duncan visited with dad Dave, then drove in two runs to help the Cleveland Indians beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Monday.

Arizona starter Joe Saunders left after being hit on the side of the left shin by a line drive off the bat of Carlos Santana. The left-hander said he was taken out of the game as a precaution.

Duncan singled home Santana from second base with two outs in the first inning off Saunders' replacement Joe Martinez. Duncan later scored on Ryan Spilborghs' single and got an RBI in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk.

Jason Kubel and Willie Bloomquist drove in runs for Arizona.

Cleveland starter Ubaldo Jimenez allowed one run and three hits in three innings.



Diamondbacks LHP Saunders leaves with leg injury

Saunders got two quick outs before Santana lined a shot up the middle Monday. Saunders hustled to get the ball and threw wildly to first trying to get Santana, who went to second on the infield hit and error.

Trainers attended to Saunders, who walked to the dugout and was replaced by right-hander Joe Martinez.

Saunders was making his second spring start. In two innings against Texas, he gave up five hits and two runs.

