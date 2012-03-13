PD: Deadly shooting might be drug related

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police say they believe a deadly overnight shooting might have been drug related.

Shots rang out at a home in the area of 84th Drive and Elm Street, which is south of Camelback Road, shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was shot several times inside the house. Police have identified that man as Paul Belmontes.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department, one or more suspects broke into Belmontes' home, touching off an altercation that ended in an exchange of gunfire.

Belmontes was shot several times and died at the scene. It's not clear if the intruder was injured.

There was another man inside the home when the shooting occurred. Police believe he was visiting Belmontes and was not involved in the incident. He was not injured.

Thompson said detectives believe this incident might be drug related.

If you have any information about Tuesday morning's deadly shooting, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). You also may submit an anonymous tip online at SilentWitness.org.