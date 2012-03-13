Site of Tempe mass shooting may shut down

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tensions hung in the air Monday night when the Tempe Police Department and city officials hosted community meeting to address the mass shooting that happened earlier this month.

One of three suspects, Raynon Jones, 19, has been arrested in the shooting that injured 16 people. The other two suspects are still on the loose.

On Friday, the owner of The Clubhouse Music Venue was also arrested and cited for violating the club's security plan.

Now Eugenia Ruven's off-track betting license and liquor license could also be in jeopardy, threatening the club and her business next door, the Horse and Hound Sports Grill.

Artists and music lovers had a strong presence at the meeting, but not all of them completely back the club, which booked former gang member Nipsey Hussle the night of the shooting.

Jim Louvau is in a band called The Attitude and is scheduled to play at The Clubhouse in just a few weeks.

"How many times can you get slapped on the wrist with the same situation before it's time to make changes? … I think it's smart to stay away from that genre," Louvau said.

Chuck Husti has worked security at the club for seven years, almost as long as Ruven has owned it.

He says there was extra security and thorough pat downs the night of the shooting. He now believes the venue is being unfairly targeted.

"You can't prevent someone coming off the street into your parking lot with a concealed weapon," Husti said. "It's unfortunate there's people in society that will do things like that. It happened at our venue and I hope it doesn't happen anywhere again."

Locel residents are torn on the club's future.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 3 to discuss the club's use permits.