Missing Peoria girl found safe at friend's house

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Police in Peoria say 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday has been found safe at a friend's house.

Investigators originally said Jaylynn Carter ran away from her Peoria home in the neighborhood northeast of 75th and Olive avenues Saturday morning. According to police, she was upset that she was being disciplined, but it's not clear what led up to that discipline or what it entailed.

Jay Davies of the Peoria Police Department said Monday morning that Jaylynn went to a friend's birthday party in Glendale. Jaylynn apparently stayed with the Glendale family for the weekend, but the two families did not communicate with each other.