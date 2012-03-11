Quarterback Peyton Manning in Arizona to meet with Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was in the Valley on Sunday spending much of the day with the Arizona Cardinals.

Manning was at the Cardinals training facility in Tempe for more than six hours. 3TV Sports Director Tim Ring reported that it appears the meeting was very productive but nobody close to the talks is saying much.

Manning arrived in Tempe at about 9:15 a.m. He met with head coach Ken Whisenhunt and team president Michael Bidwill and assistant head coach Russ Grimm.

Manning emerged from the facility at about 3:40 p.m. and gave a big wave to about 100 Arizona Cardinals fans who gathered Sunday to get a glimpse of the future hall of fame quarterback.

Manning was in a SUV driven by Whisenhunt with Bidwill following close behind. It's not known if they were headed for the airport of if Manning will spend Sunday night in the Valley.

Cardinals' wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was at the training facility this morning before departing for a vacation in Australia. It's likely he spent some time with Manning as well.

On Saturday Fitzgerald told 3TV he is very excited about the possibility of Manning joining the Cardinals. "He's a four-time MVP, Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, you know, one of the greatest ever to play the game. He would do tremendous things not only for our team but for this community. You saw what he's done in Indianapolis with children's hospital and countless other endeavors that he's had," said Fitzgerald.

Arizona and Denver have had visits from Manning. It's not known where the Miami Dolphins stand in the dealing but Manning lives in Miami during the off-season.

The NFL's only four-time MVP was released by Indianapolis on Wednesday. The Colts balked at paying a $28 million bonus to a quarterback who is rehabbing from a series of operations on his neck.