Single mother of 7 loses everything to fire

PHOENIX -- Patricia Robles is thankful her and her seven kids weren't home Saturday night.

That's because at around 10:30 p.m., she got a text that her apartment near 27th and Glendale avenues was on fire.

By the time she got home, her apartment was fully engulfed and one of her neighbors was using a fire extinguisher to keep the flames from spreading.

When firefighters took over, Robles found out one of her neighbors pounded on her apartment door, thinking she and her kids were home.

Once the fire was out, three units had been destroyed and a couple of others were damaged by smoke and water.

A few of the other tenants have been told to vacate their apartments because the fire spread to the attic.

3TV is being told everybody involved in this fire will be placed in other units within the same apartment complex.

It's believed the fire started in a downstairs unit, spread next door and upstairs.

Phoenix fire investigators are still working on determining a cause.