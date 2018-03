SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in Scottsdale say a California woman who was crossing the street died after being hit by a pickup.

Police spokesman officer David Pubins says 69-year-old Judith May of Santa Cruz was using the crosswalk on the east side of Scottsdale Road at Osborn Road when the pickup turned left and struck her.

The accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pubins says there's no indication the pickup driver was impaired.