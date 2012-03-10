Man accused of shooting cousin outside Scottsdale nightclub

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Scottsdale Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting his cousin outside a bar early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident began when Jahnkay Summons, 32, got into a verbal altercation with family members inside Chasers Nightclub at 8005 E. Roosevelt Road.

According to police, the argument carried out into the parking lot where Summons allegedly pulled a handgun and shot at his 32-year-old brother but missed.

The bullet however, grazed his 28-year-old cousin in the head.

The victim was transported to Scottsdale Healthcare Osborn where he was treated and released. He refused to aid police in their investigation.

The suspect was booked on the following charges: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangerment, Theft/Control of Stolen Property (the gun was determined to be stolen), four separate Weapons Misconduct charges including a Shannon’s Law violation, Criminal Damage, and four separate Drug charges.