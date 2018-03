PHOENIX -- Dr. Mehmet Oz, of the popular Dr. Oz medical show, made a house call to Phoenix News station KTVK 3TV on Thursday. The good doctor didn’t just drop by for a causal visit, the first two hours of his day were spent as guest anchor of 3TV's Good Morning Arizona! show.

After the morning show, Dr. Oz spent the next two hours filming health segments for Your Life A to Z, and then hosted a luncheon and book signing at KTVK for local business owners.