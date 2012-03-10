Photos: Will Peyton Manning come to Arizona?

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) By Scott Halleran

PHOENIX -- Free-agent Peyton Manning was greeted by John Elway and Bronco's coach John Fox when he arrived in Denver Friday night and he is reportedly headed to Phoenix today.

Sources say Manning has played golf with Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt in years past. Maybe the two will get in 18-holes while discussing the prospects of Manning joining the Cardinals this year.

Answering questions about Manning's trip to the Valley, former Cardinals quarterback, Kurt Warner said, “Peyton's in a situation where, at least to some degree, [he] is going to write his own story.”

Warner emphasized there are a lot of factors to weigh in Manning's position, from conference to offensive lines to coaching staffs, but he made this prediction: “As a quarterback...I still believe Miami's a great fit for him.”

Not what Cardinals fans want to hear, but Warner thinks they won't have to wait long to get a decision from Manning himself.