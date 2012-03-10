Phoenix man arrested in child pornography case

PHOENIX (AP) -- Authorities say a Phoenix man is in custody in connection with a child pornography case.

Phoenix police detectives from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant Thursday at an apartment.

The detectives found numerous items of child pornography and arrested 56-year-old Jimmy A. Young.

Police say Young has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

It was unclear Friday whether Young has a lawyer yet for his case.