Suicide reported at Phoenix airport garage

PHOENIX (AP) -- Authorities say they're investigating a suicide at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Phoenix police say a man jumped to his death from the Terminal 4 parking garage Friday afternoon.

The name and age of the man haven't been released yet.

Airport officials say traffic coming in from the west was backed up to 24th Street for hours as Phoenix police and city fire officials investigated the suicide on the north side of Terminal 4.

Traffic was flowing normally again by Friday night.