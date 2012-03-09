Man gets life in prison for Phoenix killing

Robertson T. Brown, 23, was sentenced Friday for first-degree murder in a plea agreement. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- Friday was judgment day for one of the three young people who confessed to the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Valley man.

Robertson T. Brown, 23, was sentenced to natural life in prison as part of a plea agreement in the first-degree murder case.

Brown, a gang member, was charged in the 2010 killing of David Estrada, who was bound, beaten and stuffed in the trunk of his car.

Investigators said Estrada was lured to his death. Estrada left his family's Phoenix home one summer night to meet what he thought was a young woman he had befriended on-line.

Instead the rendezvous at a park turned into an ambush where Estrada was attacked, beaten, bound and thrown in the trunk of his own car.

Then the killers, driving David's car, cruised around showing their friends the dying man.

David eventually suffocated.

"They showed my son to their friends like a trophy," David's father Jesus told 3TV outside court.

Three young people -- Cecilia Vega, Jose Bosquez and Robertson Brown -- were eventually arrested for the murder and today the first, Brown, was in court to be sentenced.

Police say all three are documented members of the south-central Phoenix gang.