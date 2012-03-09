Hotline: Tuesday, March 13

Jeff Smedstad - Rock Shrimp Enchiladas & Chipotle

To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com

National Hair Centers – Laser Hair Therapy

Visitwww.nationalhair.com or call (602) 230-0000

Dr. Ramsey - 5 Health Foods to Avoid

Call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com

Zerorez Carpet Cleaning – Area Rugs

Empowered Water works on carpet and other surfaces. Zerorez has a special for Your Life viewers: 20% off all area rug cleaning. Visit www.zerorezphoenix.com or call 480-507-2419 for more information.

Apache Glass – Glass Repair Company for Home & Bath Repairs

Visit www.Apacheglass.net or call 480-986-5505

Aesthetic Family Dental Care - CEREC Procedure

Visit www.myAzSmile.com or call 480-218-8800