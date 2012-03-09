Club owner cited for shootout at Nipsey Hussle concert

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Police have arrested Eugenia Ruven, the owner of 'The Clubhouse' a bar and nightclub in Tempe where a shootout between gang members occurred on March 2.



A total of 16 victims were treated for injuries after three men fired shots outside the club before rapper Nipsey Hussle was to perform.



Sgt. Jeffrey Glover said Ruven was arrested and cited for violations of the venue's security plan, which is a misdeamnor. She was later released.



The establishment's security plan has been revoked by the Police Department. The owner has five days to appeal this decision. The business can continue to operate during that time.



Officers arrested Raynon Jones, 19, of Tempe and are working to identify the other two shooters.



Police believe the shooting started after Jones and his rivals started fighting. They opened fire on each other and the wounded were caught in the middle of the gunfire.



Investigators have recovered two guns allegedly used in the shootout as up to 300 people waited in line outside the club.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

