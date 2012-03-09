Infant dies after truck hits stroller in Mesa; family sets up bank account

MESA, Ariz. -- An elderly woman driving a truck hit a pregnant woman crossing a Mesa street with a 5-month-old baby, leaving the infant in extremely critical condition.

Sgt. Ed Wessing of the Mesa Police Department said Monday morning that the baby later died of his injuries.



Mesa police said the pregnant woman was pushing a baby stroller across the intersection of Pueblo Avenue and Longmore Thursday afternoon.



Police said the woman was in a crosswalk when she and the stroller were hit by a pickup truck that was making a left turn.



The stroller overturned and the infant, Jesus Ivan Pena Enicinas, was ejected from the car-seat carrier that was attached to the stroller. The baby was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died.



The child's aunt was knocked to the ground but declined medical treatment.



Police determined that the driver was not impaired.



The cause of the accident has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.

The family has established a Wells Fargo account in memory of Jesus and to help with burial expenses. The account number is #7964420272.