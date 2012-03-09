2 Males smash windows, steal purses from cars in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help identifying two burglary suspects.



Police said the suspects smashed the windows of four vehicles parked in Scottsdale between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Feb. 26 and stole purses which contained credit cards and checkbooks.



Two of the burglaries occurred in the WestWorld parking lot, 16601 N. Pima Road, and two at the Alltel Ice Den, 9301 E. Bell Road.



The suspects immediately went to the Cobblestone at 15816 N. Pima Road and bought gas then made cash purchases inside the convenience store.



Within 24 hours, the victims had received notifications that numerous checks had been forged and written on their accounts. Police said the suspects stole the victims' identities to receive the proceeds of forged checks at banks in the East Valley.



Surveillance photos show the suspects described as black males with thin builds and 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 11 inches tall.



Anyone with information on this case or the identities of the suspects should contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

