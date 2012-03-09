Bullhead City man accused of stabbing girlfriend in face

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. -- Bullhead City police are searching for a man accused of repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend in the face.



At about 2 a.m. on Friday, the 22-year-old woman called 911 in fear for her life, according to police spokeswoman Emily Montague.



The woman told police that her 24-year-old boyfriend, Julian Cruz Molina Jr., threw a rock through her apartment window to get inside then stabbed her in the face multiple times with a kitchen knife while their 2-year-old daughter and infant son were sleeping.



Molina then fled the apartment, located in the 3600 block of Wendell Avenue, on foot.



The victim was flown from the scene to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas.



Mohave Silent Witness has offered a reward of up to $750 for any information leading to Molina's arrest. A temporary felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.



Molina is described as a Hispanic/Native American man, approximately 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a mustache and goatee.



Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or Mohave Silent Witness at 1-888-227-8780. You can also text keyword BHCTIPS followed by your anonymous tip to 847411 (TIP411).

