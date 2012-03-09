Ostrich Festival features freak show

In addition to ostriches, rides and music at this weekend's 24th annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, visitors will also be entertained, and perhaps disgusted, by "FreakShow Deluxe." By Jennifer Thomas

In addition to ostriches, rides and music at this weekend's 24th annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, visitors will also be entertained, and perhaps disgusted, by "FreakShow Deluxe." By Jennifer Thomas

In addition to ostriches, rides and music at this weekend's 24th annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, visitors will also be entertained, and perhaps disgusted, by "FreakShow Deluxe." By Jennifer Thomas

In addition to ostriches, rides and music at this weekend's 24th annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, visitors will also be entertained, and perhaps disgusted, by "FreakShow Deluxe." By Jennifer Thomas