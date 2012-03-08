Evangelical TV host Pat Robertson recommends legalizing marijuana

PHOENIX -- People working to legalize marijuana got some surprising help in their fight this week.



Evangelical TV host Pat Robertson said that America should legalize pot just as they legalized alcohol. Few people expected to hear his announcement on "The 700 Club."



"I became sort of a hero of the hippie culture after I said I think we ought to decriminalize possession of marijuana," he said.



Yes, the renowned evangelical broadcaster is going against what many in his faith think about pot. His reasoning? Small amounts of drugs are ruining entire lives.



"I just think it's shocking how many of these young people wind up in prison and they get turned into hardcore criminals because they have a small amount of a controlled substance," Robertson said.



He also cited jail overcrowding as a costly problem.

"There's restitution, there are all kinds of fines, things you can do, but putting people in jail at a huge expense to the population is insanity," he said.



It has many conservatives scratching their head, including Republican State Sen. Linda Gray.



"I'm surprised he made that comment," she said. "I'm opposed to it being out there on the streets especially for our youth to be able to pick up and start using."



But at local medical marijuana dispensary We Grow, owner Sunny Singh is happy to agree with Robertson -- for once.



"He made a statement on how the war on drugs has failed us in America and I think he's hit it on the head there," Singh said.

Now, he's hoping Robertson's views spread to his viewers.