Kitten rescued from Avondale storm drain

AVONDALE, Ariz. -- A 2-month-old kitten was finally rescued from a storm drain after spending a week down in it.

Early Thursday evening near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, Avondale firefighters and rescuers from the Arizona Humane Society worked together to get the kitten out.

Jackeline Malbonabo had been feeding the cat for the past week after she heard it meowing in the storm drain. She said that as an animal lover, she just had to do something to get the kitten out.

Avondale firefighters had to cut through the storm drain's steel grate and then climb in and retrieve the kitten. No one knows how it got down there.

The kitten is going to be checked out by Animal Care and Control and then Malbonabo plans to adopt him.

The Avondale Fire Department rescued the kitten between high-priority service so emergencies involving people were not compromised.