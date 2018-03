TEMPE, Ariz. -- Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) mobile canine explosives training team certify explosives detection canines, or bomb-sniffing dogs, from Arizona police departments, as well as federal agencies.

The National Odor Recognition Test (NORT) developed by explosives experts and chemists. Specialized "imprinting" for K-9s to recognize peroxide-based explosives will be conducted.